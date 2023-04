Fort Smith native and former Razorback puts up 8 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in Thunder's win over Pelicans.

OKLAHOMA CITY — In his first career postseason game Fort Smith native and former Razorback Jaylin Williams had eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Williams was a team high plus 20 on the floor in the Thunder's win over the Pelicans.

Oklahoma City advances in the play in to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. The winner will move on to the NBA playoffs to face the Denver Nuggets.

Another Fort Smith native Isaiah Joe had three points for the Thunder in the win.

pic.twitter.com/NZSIpMPTnD — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) April 13, 2023

