Razorbacks

Jared Wegner taken in the 9th round of MLB Draft by Yankees

Wegner becomes the 6th Razorback drafted during the MLB Draft's first ten rounds.

SEATTLE — Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner was taken in the ninth round of the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees. Wegner joins fellow outfielders Tavian Josenberger and Jace Bohrofen begin selected on day two. 

After coming over from Creighton, Wegner played a pivotal role with the Hogs hitting .313 with 15 home runs.

Wegner is the ninth Razorback taken in the draft's first ten rounds.

Jaxon Wiggins - 2nd round, Cubs

Hunter Hollan - 3rd round, Reds

Tavian Josenberger - 3rd round, Orioles

Jace Bohrofen - 6th round, Blue Jays

Craig Yoho - 8th round, Brewers 

Jared Wegner - 9th round, Yankees 

