Jared Wegner taken in the 9th round of MLB Draft by Yankees

SEATTLE — Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner was taken in the ninth round of the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees. Wegner joins fellow outfielders Tavian Josenberger and Jace Bohrofen begin selected on day two.
After coming over from Creighton, Wegner played a pivotal role with the Hogs hitting .313 with 15 home runs.
Wegner is the ninth Razorback taken in the draft's first ten rounds.
Jaxon Wiggins - 2nd round, Cubs
Hunter Hollan - 3rd round, Reds
Tavian Josenberger - 3rd round, Orioles
Jace Bohrofen - 6th round, Blue Jays
Craig Yoho - 8th round, Brewers
Jared Wegner - 9th round, Yankees