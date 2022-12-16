x
Razorbacks

Jalen Catalon enters transfer portal

Catalon leaves Arkansas after having reconstructive surgery on his shoulder.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon has entered the transfer portal. The reshirt junior has endured season-ending injuries the previous two seasons.

Catalon was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020, and a preseason All-America selection the past two years. 

Catalon had reconstructive shoulder surgery after getting injured in the season opener against Cincinnati. 

Catalon had 159 tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his career with the Razorbacks.

