Jacolby Criswell, former North Carolina QB and Morrilton native, commits to Arkansas

Criswell returns to his home state after appearing in 14 games in three seasons for the Tar Heels

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks landed a big commitment from the transfer portal Saturday, one that brings an Arkansas native home.

Jacolby Criswell, former North Carolina quarterback, and Morrilton native, committed to the Razorbacks. He made the announcement on Twitter saying "Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get to work with the boys!"

Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get to work with the boys! — Jacolby Criswell (@JacolbyCriswell) December 11, 2022

Criswell appeared in 14 games across three seasons for the Tar Heels.

However, he only attempted 31 passes in his time in Chapel Hill, as he was behind Sam Howell and then Drake Maye on the depth chart. In total, Criswell passing wise went 18-for-31 for 204 yards and 1 TD, while rushing 20 times for 133 yards and another score in his three seasons.

Criswell was a four-star prospect out of Morrilton High in the class of 2020. He was rated as a top-300 prospect and the No. 2 ranked prospect in the state of Arkansas for that class according to 247Sports.