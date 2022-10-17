x
Hudson Clark earns SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honor

Clark had a career-high 11 tackles along with an interception and fumble recovery in Arkansas' 52-35 win over BYU.

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark was all over the field for the Hogs' in Saturday's win over BYU.

Now, Clark is the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

The redshirt junior earned the honor Monday after posting a career-high 11 tackles, as well as an interception and fumble recovery in the Razorbacks' 52-35 victory.

Clark's interception of BYU QB Jaren Hall came late in the second quarter, leading to an Arkansas touchdown that gave the Hogs a two-possession lead at halftime.

Clark's fumble recovery came in the fourth quarter, helping Arkansas see out its 17-point advantage and come out of Provo with the win.

This marks the second time in his career that Clark has earned conference weekly honors.

