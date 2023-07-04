Houston guard transfer Tramon Mark commits to Arkansas

Razorbacks add second transfer commitment this offseason.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback men's basketball team picked up its second transfer addition of the offseason on Sunday.

Houston guard Tramon Mark committed to Arkansas, choosing the Razorbacks over his other finalist Kansas State.

The 6'5" guard comes over from a fellow Sweet 16 program, where he averaged 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Cougars on 39% shooting from the field. The junior shot 32.8% from three and 78.4% at the free-throw line.

A 4-star recruit out of Dickinson, Texas, Mark played his first three seasons at Houston.

He delivered a career-high 26 points this past NCAA Tournament in the Cougars' second-round win over Auburn. Mark formed part of Houston teams that reached the Sweet 16 three times, the Elite Eight twice, and the Final Four in his freshman season.