Danielle Gibson becomes Hogs all-time RBI leader in win over Rebels

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Sunday, #10 Arkansas took down Ole Miss, 8-0 to win the series. The Hogs improve to 6-2 in SEC play.

With a three run homer in the fifth Danielle Gibson became the Razorback All-Time RBI leader. Gibson hit two runs on the afternoon.

Mary Haff threw a complete game shutout in the win.