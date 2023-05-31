Top recruit in 2023 class Ron Holland picks G League over Arkansas, Texas

Ron Holland, the top-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, will go pro and join the G League Ignite after decommitting from Texas and being linked to Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After weeks of speculation, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the 2023 class is going pro.

Ron Holland, 6-8, 195 pounds, a forward from Duncanville High School (Texas), told On3Sports' Joe Tipton on Wednesday that he's choosing to go the professional route and join the G League Ignite.

This decision comes after decommitting from Texas on April 28 and being released from his National Letter of Intent on May 23. Holland was linked to Arkansas throughout the recruiting process with many believing he could join the Razorbacks after backing out of his commitment with the Longhorns.

The NBA G League Ignite was established in April 2020 as an alternative to college basketball, offering prospects salaries of up to $500,000. They have built a reputation for developing players into top draft selections— Jalen Green (No. 2, 2021), Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7, 2021) and Dyson Daniels (No. 8, 2022).

Holland is rated as a five-star recruit and has a 99-player rating, according to 247Sports' evaluation system. The system is used to grade prospects while eliminating objectiveness. Recruits rated more than 100 are considered "franchise players."

The 2023 McDonald's All-American averaged 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and two steals per game for the Panthers last season in Class 6A, the highest classification for high school basketball in Texas.

Duncanville didn't compete in the playoffs last season due to a self-imposed district ban for playing an ineligible player.

Holland helped the Panthers to two consecutive state championships in 2021 and 2022. However, the recruiting violation forced the team to vacate its 2022 title last October.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks offered Holland on June 30, 2021, and hosted him for an official visit on June 9, 2022. Holland, the 2022-23 Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year, included Arkansas in his top three destinations on October 29, 2022.

Texas signed Holland on November 11, 2022. However, the 17-year-old backed out of the commitment 169 days later to reevaluate his options.

Holland would've stepped into an immediate starting role at Arkansas and joined Trevon Brazile, Jalen Graham, Makhi Mitchell and Baye Fall in the frontcourt.

The highly sought-after recruit's skillset was on full display at the 2023 Nike Hoops Summit on April 8, where he recorded 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and six steals, leading Team USA to a 90-84 victory over Team World.

One scouting director said Holland could develop into a modern-day big wing, given his size, shooting potential and defensive versatility in the open court. The same scout also said he's a versatile defender who thrives in the open court with his athleticism and high motor skills.

Another recruiting analyst said Holland's biggest strengths are his high motor, athleticism and ability to crash the glass while running the floor in transition.

The Razorbacks have two available roster spots and await the decisions of forward Jordan Walsh and guard Davonte Davis, who have until 10:59 p.m. Central on May 31 to withdraw from the NBA Draft process and maintain their eligibility.

Former North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson is also an option for Arkansas.

Nelson withdrew from the NBA Draft on May 30 and is the No. 3 overall, No. 1 power forward in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports transfer rankings.

The 6-foot-11 Nelson averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Bison last season.

He recorded a team-high 17 points and six rebounds in a 76-58 loss to Arkansas on Nov. 7.