Hogs win streak snapped by #3 LSU

Arkansas drops to 4-2 in SEC play, both loses at the hands of the Tigers.

BATON ROUGE, La. — #3 LSU once again got the best of the Arkansas women on Thursday night, snapping the Hogs four game winning streak, 77-76. The Razorbacks fall to 4-2 in SEC play, both loses coming to the Tigers.

The Razorbacks schedule only gets more difficult. A date with #1 South Carolina in Columbia, awaits the Hogs on Sunday afternoon.

LSU would start the game on a 7-0 and extended 14-3 run. The Hogs shooting would get them back into the game. Arkansas hit four three pointers in the first quarter and trailed by six after the opening frame.

The Arkansas offense would go cold in the second, going over four minutes without a score. LSU took advantage opening the lead to as much as eleven, Jasmin Carson was up a game high ten points.

Maryam Dauda had arguably her best half of the season with five points and three rebounds. The Bentonville native brought the deficit back to single digits with a three pointer. Arkansas trailed 38-30 at the break.

LSU's Angel Reese continued to torch the Arkansas defense in the second half. Reese was up to 19 points and twelve rebounds with the Tigers leading by ten.

Dauda would help bring the deficit to six points in the third quarter with her career high eleventh point. With the help of Dauda the Hogs bench was outscoring LSU's bench 15-0.

Erynn Barnum would complete a three point play with 1:30 left in the quarter to make it a two point game. Arkansas outscored LSU 27-23 in the quarter and trail 61-57 headed into the final frame.

Early in the fourth quarter the Hogs would take their first lead of the night. A Daniels three put up the Razorbacks up 69-66 with 6:20 to play.

After a back and forth few minutes the Hogs led 74-73 with 2:59 to play but Reese was up to 30 points.

LSU would retake the lead and score the next four points. Trailing 79-76 the Razorbacks would get a shot to tie it at the buzzer but would come up short.

Arkansas gives the Tigers all they can handle but fall to LSU, 77-74.

