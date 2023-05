With Georgia beating LSU, Arkansas is the SEC West champions and clinch at least a share of the conference title.

The Arkansas baseball team is SEC West champions and clinched a least a share of the conference regular season title.

The Hogs clinched the title thanks to Georgia beating LSU on Saturday afternoon.

Next up for the Razorbacks is the SEC Tournament which will begin for them on Wednesday.

