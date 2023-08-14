Hogs wide receiver Sam Mbake out for season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas football team spokesperson confirmed to 5NEWS that wide receiver Sam Mbake will miss the entire 2023-2024 football season.
Mbake suffered a knee injury during the team's scrimmage on Saturday morning. The sophomore from Georgia appeared in nine games as a freshman, mostly on special teams.
Sam Pittman had just raved about Mbake on Thursday, saying how will would be a big part of the Arkansas offense this season. "Mbake will be on the field as much as anybody this year. I really like the kid. He’s an awful hard worker," said Sam Pittman.