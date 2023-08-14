x
Hogs wide receiver Sam Mbake out for season

Mbake suffered a knee injury during Saturday's scrimmage.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas football team spokesperson confirmed to 5NEWS that wide receiver Sam Mbake will miss the entire 2023-2024 football season.

Mbake suffered a knee injury during the team's scrimmage on Saturday morning. The sophomore from Georgia appeared in nine games as a freshman, mostly on special teams.

Sam Pittman had just raved about Mbake on Thursday, saying how will would be a big part of the Arkansas offense this season. "Mbake will be on the field as much as anybody this year. I really like the kid. He’s an awful hard worker," said Sam Pittman.  

