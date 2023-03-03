Hogs use long ball to run rule Wright State in series opener

Arkansas hits four home runs in 12-2 win over Raiders.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Diamond Hogs used a four home run outburst on Friday afternoon to run rule Wright State, 12-2 in the series opener. This comes after the team hit four home runs in Wednesday's win over Illinois State.

Caleb Cali got the party started with his second home run in as many games. The solo shot in the bottom of the second gave Arkansas an early 1-0 lead. Both of Cali's hits this season have been long balls.

We like our homers Cali style 🤟 pic.twitter.com/nujkTkDvBA — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 3, 2023

Brady Slavens broke things open in the bottom of the third with a three run home run. It was the first home run of the season for Slavens putting the Razorbacks up four, he had four RBIs on the afternoon.

Big Bad Brad's first of the year pic.twitter.com/om6eW0cAHq — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 3, 2023

The very next batter was Peyton Stovall who followed suit with a homer of this own. Stovall was also a part of the Hogs back to back to back home runs on Wednesday.

Hagen Smith allowed just one run but failed to make it out of the fifth inning for the second straight start. Smith left with two outs in the fifth and 105 pitches, his season ERA is down 0.63.

Jared Wegner hits the team's fourth home run of the day in the bottom of the eighth for the run rule walk off.

Arkansas and Wright State are right back at it Saturday at 3 p.m. with Will McEntire making the start for the Hogs.