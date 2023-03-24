Hogs take series opener against #1 LSU

Robinett's 10th inning blast leads Hogs to 15th straight win.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Arkansas baseball team has won 15 straight games after taking down number one LSU on Friday in the series opener. The Hogs knocked off the Tigers, 9-3 in ten innings.

With the game tied at one in extras, freshman Reese Robinett hit a three run home run to put the Razorbacks out in front. Arkansas scored eight runs in the inning, capped off by a Kendall Diggs grand slam.

Hagen Smith earned the win after throwing four and two thirds in relief. Hunter Holland got the start and didn't allow a run in five plus innings pitched.

Arkansas and LSU will finish their series with a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game is slated for a noon first pitch.