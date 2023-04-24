Hogs take down Western Kentucky; Deifel earns 300th victory

Arkansas ends its road trip in the bluegrass state with win over the Hilltoppers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Arkansas softball finished off its road trip in the bluegrass state with a 7-0 win over Western Kentucky. The Hogs return home after a 3-1 stretch away from Fayetteville.

The win was the 300th of Courtney Deifel's coaching career.

The Razorbacks would break things open with a five run fourth inning. Kacie Hoffmann and Atalyia Rijo hit back to back home runs and Cylie Halvorson provided an RBI double.

Chenice Delce threw five scoreless frames and Nikki McGaffin wouldn't allow a run over the final two innings.

Arkansas returns to Bogle Park for its final home series of the regular season, beginning on Saturday against #4 Tennessee.

300 and counting for the 🐐



Congrats, @CoachDeifel! pic.twitter.com/AkGQ90rL1a — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 25, 2023