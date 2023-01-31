Hogs take down Texas A&M for third straight SEC win

Arkansas downs the Aggies behind 19 points from Ricky Council and four scorers in double-figures.

Arkansas won its third consecutive SEC game after taking down Texas A&M, 81-70 on Tuesday night. The Hogs hand the Aggies just their second SEC road loss of the season.

The Hogs had four scorers in double-figurers.

The Razorbacks improve to 4-5 in conference play with a date in Columbia against South Carolina set for Saturday night.

Ricky Council began the game strong, scoring seven of the Razorbacks first 17 points. Arkansas led by as many as ten in the first half.

The Aggies would cut the deficit to 42-34 at halftime, behind eight points from leading scorer Wade Taylor.

Jordan Walsh provided seven first half points off the bench. The Hogs shot 58% field and their 42 points were the most Texas A&M had allowed in the first half this season.

We love this sequence pic.twitter.com/VrrUXGkxk8 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 1, 2023

Texas A&M was crushing Arkansas on the offensive boards, leading 15-7 early in the second half. The Aggies had turned that into 13 second chance points.

After the Aggies cut the Hogs lead to just five, Devo Davis would take over. The junior was up to 13 points, 5-8 shooting, 3-6 from the beyond the arc. Arkansas led 60-49 with 9:13 to play.

The Hogs would then go over three minutes without a bucket and the Aggies cut the lead to four with under five minutes to play. Arkansas had turned the ball over 17 times.

Makhel Mitchell was having his best game as a Razorback with eight points and 13 rebounds and seven blocks. His twins brother Makhi had six points on their 23rd birthday. The Hogs lead was at six with 6:40 remaining.