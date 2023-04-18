x
Razorbacks

Hogs take down Texas A&M Commerce for fourth straight win

Robyn Herron strikes out ten as Arkansas cruises past the Lions.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday the #11 Arkansas softball team won its fourth straight game, taking down Texas A&M Commerce 8-1.

Robyn Herron was in the circle striking out ten batters over 5.2 innings.

Rylin Hedgecock hit her 14th home run of the season, while Hannah Gammill had an RBI double. 

The Razorbacks scored six runs in the sixth inning to blow the game open. Raigan Kramer and Cylie Halvorson both tripled in the win.

The Hogs are back in action on Thursday to begin a three game series in Lexington against #16 Kentucky.

Related Articles

