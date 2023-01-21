Hogs take down Ole Miss; snap four game losing streak

Arkansas is back in the win column after win over Rebels.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is back in the win column after snapping its four game losing streak against Ole Miss, 69-57. The Razorbacks continue to have the Rebels number, winning eleven of the last 14 meetings.

The Hogs are now 2-5 in SEC play and will look to start a win streak Tuesday night at home against LSU.

Devo Davis picked up where he left off against Missouri, scoring seven of the Hogs first 13 points.

Ole Miss came out of the gates firing, shooting 64% to start the game. The two teams were tied at 21 with 7:06 to play in the half, but the Hogs found themselves in the bonus.

The Razorbacks was shooting just 1-7 from three and 3-8 from the free throw line in the first half.

Joseph Pinion provided an offensive spark off the bench, scoring eight consecutive points for Arkansas. Pinion's run gave the Hogs their largest lead of the half, 32-27.

Arkansas led by three at halftime. Davis led all scorers with nine first half points.

Arkansas would push the lead to seven early in the second half thanks to consecutive buckets from Anthony Black. Ole Miss started the half 1-5 from the field with four turnovers.

Jordan Walsh and Black helped deliver back to back three point possessions and the Hogs lead was up to 13 with 12:12 to play. It's the third straight game Black had at least 15 points. The Hogs had the largest lead they've had during SEC play.

The Razorbacks would keep their foot on the gas and run away from Ole Miss the rest of the way.

Black had a game high 17, while Davis was right behind him with 16. Walsh and Pinion added 13 points to make it four Razorbacks in double-figure scoring. The Hogs shot 45% from the field, a huge boost for an offense that had been struggling.

A much needed win for Arkansas, who improves to 2-5 in SEC play. The Hogs will look to start a win streak on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. against LSU.

