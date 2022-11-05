Hogs take down Ole Miss; advance to SEC Tournament semifinals

Arkansas wins first SEC Tournament game to advance to semifinal battle with Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Late Thursday night, #4 Arkansas softball took down Ole Miss, 3-0 in the quarterfinal of the SEC Tournament. The Hogs advance to Friday's semifinal round where they will take on Florida.

The game did not get underway until 10:25 local time because of the length of games earlier in the day.

Linnie Malkin hit her 48th career home run to break the Razorbacks all-time program home run record. Kacie Hoffmann also hit a home run in the win.

Mary Haff threw a complete game shutout against the Rebels. The Arkansas senior became the second pitcher in program history to strike out more than 800 batters.

Arkansas and Florida will begin on Friday at 4:30 on the SEC Network.