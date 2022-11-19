Hogs take down #14 Ole Miss to become bowl eligible

Arkansas closes Razorback Stadium with a grand finale, dominating the Rebels on senior night.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas finished the home 2022 home schedule with a bang, upsetting #14 Ole Miss. The wins moves the Hogs to 6-5 on the season making them bowl eligible.

Before the game the Razorbacks honored their 22 seniors. Bumper Pool, Dalton Wagner and Ricky Stromberg played their final games at Razorback Stadium.

KJ Jefferson made his return to the Arkansas offense and his presence was felt immediately. On the second Razorback drive Jefferson found Matt Landers for an eight-yard touchdown and Arkansas was on the board first.

The very next drive was Deja vu for Razorback fans. After Rocket Sanders put the offense in the redzone, Jefferson found Landers in the endzone, again. The 22-yard score had Arkansas up 14-0.

Landers has found the endzone three times in the last two weeks, giving him the team lead with six.

DROPPED IT RIGHT IN THE BREADBASKET pic.twitter.com/j8EOFxSkJj — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 20, 2022

Early in the second quarter Arkansas would find score a touchdown for the third straight drive. This time Jefferson found Ketron Jackson for the score.

Through four drives Jefferson was 9-12 with three touchdown passes and 49 rushing yards.

Rocket Sanders would cap off the first half with a 20-yard touchdown run. Sanders had 146 rushing yards on just 16 carries in the first half.

The defense would force another turnover after the touchdown. Drew Sanders picked off Jaxson Dart and the offense was in prime field position with a little over a minute to work with.

With just five seconds to play in the half Sanders would run for his second touchdown of the half. Arkansas was dismantling the Rebels and took a 35-6 lead into halftime.

On the first drive of the second half Sanders would run for a 68-yard touchdown. His third score of the day gave the Hogs sophomore 221 rushing yards on the day.