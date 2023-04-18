x
Razorbacks

Hogs take advantage of UCA blunders to knock off the Bears

Arkansas improves to 17-2 against in-state opponents with Tuesday night win over UCA.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Diamond Hogs improved to 17-2 against in-state opponents with a 6-3 win over UCA on Tuesday night. Arkansas has never lost to the Bears in program history. 

The Bears took an early 1-0 lead but Harold Coll and Tavian Josenberger would put the Razorbacks up 3-1 in the second with a pair of RBI base hits. 

UCA would fight back and tie the game in the seventh when Noah Argenta hit a two run homer off Parker Coil. 

The Hogs would respond with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Arkansas would score off a UCA error, a walk with the bases loaded and a run scoring wild pitch. The Bears defense fell a part in the inning and the Razorbacks took advantage.

Despite the win, the Hogs streak of 31 games with a home run came to an end. 

Arkansas will begin a three game series in Athens against Georgia beginning on Thursday night. 

