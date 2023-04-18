Hogs take advantage of UCA blunders to knock off the Bears

Arkansas improves to 17-2 against in-state opponents with Tuesday night win over UCA.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Diamond Hogs improved to 17-2 against in-state opponents with a 6-3 win over UCA on Tuesday night. Arkansas has never lost to the Bears in program history.

The Bears took an early 1-0 lead but Harold Coll and Tavian Josenberger would put the Razorbacks up 3-1 in the second with a pair of RBI base hits.

UCA would fight back and tie the game in the seventh when Noah Argenta hit a two run homer off Parker Coil.

The Hogs would respond with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Arkansas would score off a UCA error, a walk with the bases loaded and a run scoring wild pitch. The Bears defense fell a part in the inning and the Razorbacks took advantage.

Doesn't always have to be pretty! pic.twitter.com/NL4YORKyOv — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 19, 2023

Despite the win, the Hogs streak of 31 games with a home run came to an end.

Arkansas will begin a three game series in Athens against Georgia beginning on Thursday night.

Related Articles Hogs take down Texas A&M Commerce for fourth straight win