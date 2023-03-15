Hogs sweep two game series with UNLV

Arkansas baseball wins its tenth straight game in a 5-2 victory over Hustin' Rebels.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas baseball has won ten games in a row after taking down UNLV, 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon. The Hogs swept their two game series with the Hustin' Rebels and sit 15-2 on the season.

The Diamond Hogs will begin SEC play Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

With Arkansas leading 1-0 in the fifth inning Jared Wegner hit a 396 foot two run home run to put the Hogs up 3-0. Wegner is now up to a season high ten game hitting streak.

Freshman Bey Bybee threw five shutout innings in the win. With the Hogs leading 3-2 in the eighth Kendall Diggs and Harold Coll added two insurance runs to secure the victory.

