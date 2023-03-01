Hogs survive upset scare; beat Illinois State in extras

#8 Arkansas improves to 6-2 thanks to Kendall Diggs walk off double.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas baseball team is back in the win column after taking down Illinois State, 10-9 in extra innings. The Razorbacks survive the Redbirds ninth inning comeback thanks to a walk off double from Kendall Diggs.

The Diamond Hogs improve to 6-2. Dylan Carter earned the win after pitching 2.1 scoreless innings out of the pen.

KENDALL DIGGS CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/dx54Gr4q6g — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 2, 2023

With Arkansas trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first Jared Wegner continued to rake, hitting a two run home run to put the Hogs out in front.

J-Rod dingers sound different pic.twitter.com/SHnopWB7Vc — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 1, 2023

Holding onto a 3-1 lead the Redbirds would strike for four unanswered runs off Zach Morris and Koty Frank to retake the lead.

The Razorbacks would tie things up in the sixth off a Parker Rowland RBI double and Tavian Josenberger RBI fielder's choice.

The Hogs would take their first lead in the bottom of the seventh when Peyton Stovall, Kendall Diggs and Caleb Cali hit back to back to back home runs. The last homer was the first of Cali's Arkansas career.

Ladies & gentlemen, Caleb Cali pic.twitter.com/rMdYMCYs7G — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 1, 2023

With Arkansas lead 8-5 and then 9-7 Illinois State would fight its way back to tie the game off Brady Tygart. Tygart would then leave the game in the ninth inning with an apparent injury.

In the eleventh inning Stovall would lead off with a double and Diggs would bring him home with a double of his own. Arkansas hands on to beat the Redbirds, 10-9 in eleven innings.

The Diamond Hogs are back home Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. to open up a three game series with Wright State.

