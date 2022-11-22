Hogs suffer first loss to #10 Creighton in Maui

Despite a game high 26 points from Anthony Black, Arkansas drops back and forth battle with Creighton

MAUI, Hawaii — On Tuesday, #9 Arkansas would suffer its first loss of the season falling to #10 Creighton 90-87 at the Maui Invitational. It was the Razorbacks third top-ten matchup since 1995.

The loss drops the Hogs to 4-1 on the season.

Arkansas trailed by as many as 14 in the first half but rallied to cut the deficit to six at the break.

The Hogs would take their first lead of the game early in the second half thanks to a Ricky Council three. Arkansas though found themselves in the double bonus with 14:40 to go.

Trevon Brazile would hit a three with eight minutes left to put Arkansas up 64-63, but that that would be the team's last lead of the night. Creighton would put together a 7-0 run from there.

Brazile would tie the game at 79 with two minutes to go. Brazile had 15 points in the second half and 17 on the night. Creighton would take an 83-81 lead with under a minute to play.

Council had a chance to tie the game with a three in the closing second but would miss the shot short. Council had 24 points in the loss.