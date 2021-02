Razorbacks knock off Texas Tech for second time this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Sunday #24 Arkansas softball knocked off Texas Tech, 8-0 to finish the Arkansas Invitational 6-0. The Razorbacks have now won ten games in a row.

Braxton Burnside homered twice for the second straight day. Danielle Gibson would break the game open with a three run home run in the fifth inning.

Mary Haff threw her second straight complete game shutout.

Arkansas is next in action Thursday against Drake in the Woo Pig Classic.