Hogs season ends with Sweet 16 loss to UConn

Arkansas fails to reach Elite 8, falls to Huskies in Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — For the first time in three years the Arkansas basketball team has been eliminated before the Elite 8. The Hogs fell to UConn, 88-65 Thursday in the Sweet 16.

This marks Eric Musselman's first loss with Arkansas in the Sweet 16. The Huskies are now off to the Elite 8 where they will meet the winner of Gonzaga and UCLA.

The Razorbacks end their season 22-13 with two wins in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas struggled in this one from the opening tip. Round of 32 hero Devo Davis picked up two quick fouls and had to spend the majority of the first half on the bench.

Nick Smith Jr. started the game two for two but the UConn offense found its groove early and often. The Huskies led 25-17 with 10:05 to play in the half.

UConn led by as many as 17 points after a 14-0 run. The Huskies were shooting 62% and were outrebounding the Hogs by double-digits.

Arkansas trailed by 17 points at halftime. Smith led the Hogs with nine points in the opening frame but the Razorback defense was all out of sorts.

At the half pic.twitter.com/66RKyHifR1 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 24, 2023

UConn picked up right where it left off in the second half and turned the game into a blowout.

Jordan Hawkins was up to 13 point for the Huskies, while Adama Sanogo had twelve points and six rebounds.

The Hogs were shooting an abysmal 29%.

Arkansas would briefly get the deficit less than 20 but there was not much to cheer about for Hog fans in Las Vegas.

The Huskies would cruise the rest of the way to end the Razorbacks season.

