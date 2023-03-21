Hogs run rule SEMO to finish historic homestand 17-1

Diamond Hogs win 14th straight game taking down SEMO 12-2 in run rule fashion.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Diamond Hogs won their 14th straight game on Tuesday afternoon, taking down SEMO in run rule fashion 12-2. Arkansas finishes its historic 18 game homestand with a 17-1 record.

The Hogs continue SEC play this weekend in Baton Rouge against #1 LSU beginning on Friday night.

Freshman Ben Bybee got the start allowing just one earned run in four innings. Bybee finished with a career high five strikeouts.

With the score tied at one in the fourth freshman Reese Robinett hit his first career home run put the Hogs out in front, 2-`1.

The Razorbacks would bat around in the sixth inning before SEMO could record an out. The Hogs scored ten runs in the frame capped off by two RBI singles from both Jared Wegner and Harold Coll.