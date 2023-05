Razorbacks collect twelve hits behind a Chenice Delce shutout in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Arkansas softball team went into Columbia and run ruled Missouri 9-0 in five innings to begin the series.

The Hogs offense put up a twelve hit effort and Chenice Delce allowed just two hits in a complete game shutout.

Kristina Foreman had three RBI's and two hits. Lauren Camenzind had a career high three hits in the win.

The Hogs and Tigers will play the middle game of their series on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network+.