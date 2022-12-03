x
Hogs rout San Jose St. behind second half offensive explosion

Arkansas outscores the Spartans 59-23 in 2nd half to improve to 7-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #11 Arkansas men's basketball team improved to 7-1 behind a 99-58 win over San Jose State. The Hogs outscored the Spartans 59-23 to put the game out of reach.

Nick Smith Jr. made his first career start putting up 16 points and five assists in 24 minutes of work.

Arkansas led 44-41 with 17:27 to play in the game, from there the Hogs finished the game on a 55-17 run. 

Trevon Brazile led the team with 23 points, one of five Razorbacks in double-figures on the afternoon.

Arkansas shot 63% from the field and 62% from beyond the arc. 

The Razorbacks will be back in action on Tuesday night to host UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m. 

