Hogs rout San Jose St. behind second half offensive explosion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #11 Arkansas men's basketball team improved to 7-1 behind a 99-58 win over San Jose State. The Hogs outscored the Spartans 59-23 to put the game out of reach.
Nick Smith Jr. made his first career start putting up 16 points and five assists in 24 minutes of work.
Arkansas led 44-41 with 17:27 to play in the game, from there the Hogs finished the game on a 55-17 run.
Trevon Brazile led the team with 23 points, one of five Razorbacks in double-figures on the afternoon.
Arkansas shot 63% from the field and 62% from beyond the arc.
The Razorbacks will be back in action on Tuesday night to host UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m.