Hogs rout Georgia for second straight win

Arkansas takes down the Bulldogs, 97-65 in second consecutive dominant performance.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men's basketball team picked up right where it left off over the weekend, taking down Georgia 97-65. The Hogs have won their last two games by a combined points 51.

The Razorbacks improve over .500 in SEC play with three games remaining in the regular season.

The Arkansas offense dominated from the opening tip, shooting 50% in the first half. The Hogs quickly opened up a double-digit lead thanks to eight first half points from Nick Smith Jr.

Ricky Council once again came off the bench, but led all scorers with 14 points in the opening frame. Arkansas took a 43-23 lead into the locker room after another stellar half of basketball.

The Razorbacks would cruise to victory in the second half.

Smith finished with a game high 26 points. Council was right behind him with 22, while Anthony Black had ten points, eight assists and four rebounds.

The Hogs shot 64% from the field, a program best in an SEC game. The Razorbacks had 41 points off the bench in another dominating victory.

Arkansas now heads to Tuscaloosa to face #2 Alabama Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.

