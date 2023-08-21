Hogs put Bentonville grad Josh Street on scholarship

Sam Pittman removed Street's walk-on status before the end of Fall camp.

Example video title will go here for this video

Before the end of Arkansas fall camp Bentonville grad Josh Street received the surprise of a lifetime. Sam Pittman decided to put his walk-on offensive lineman on scholarship.

An open scholarship became available when defensive back AJ Brathwaite decided to leave the program. Instead of going back into the transfer portal the Hogs decided to reward one of their own.

Street has been with the Razorbacks for the past two seasons. After redshirting in 2021, he played in all 13 games last fall, mostly on special teams.

During his senior season with the Tigers, Street had offers from Kansas, Louisiana Monroe and numerous FCS schools. He still opted to play for his hometown Hogs, even without a scholarship. All this hard work the last two seasons has been rewarded.

During fall camp the Bentonville graduate has been seen taking snaps with the second team offensive line.