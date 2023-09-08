x
Razorbacks

Hogs No. 1 in SEC Preseason Coaches Poll

The selection is the second time in the last three seasons the Razorbacks have been projected to finish atop the conference standings.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2023 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll was announced on Monday and Arkansas has been picked to finish first in the league by the conference’s 14 head coaches. The selection is the second time in the last three seasons the Razorbacks have been projected to finish atop the conference standings. 

Earlier this month, the Hogs earned a No. 8 ranking from the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. 

Preseason Coaches Poll 

1.           Arkansas 

2.           Alabama 

3.           South Carolina 

4.           Georgia 

5.           Texas A&M 

6.           Tennessee 

7.           Vanderbilt 

8.           LSU 

9.           Mississippi State 

10.         Auburn 

11.         Missouri 

12.         Kentucky 

13.         Florida 

14.         Ole Miss 

Arkansas opens the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 17, at home against Arkansas State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the match will be streamed on SEC Network+. 

