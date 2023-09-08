Hogs No. 1 in SEC Preseason Coaches Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2023 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll was announced on Monday and Arkansas has been picked to finish first in the league by the conference’s 14 head coaches. The selection is the second time in the last three seasons the Razorbacks have been projected to finish atop the conference standings.
Earlier this month, the Hogs earned a No. 8 ranking from the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.
Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Arkansas
2. Alabama
3. South Carolina
4. Georgia
5. Texas A&M
6. Tennessee
7. Vanderbilt
8. LSU
9. Mississippi State
10. Auburn
11. Missouri
12. Kentucky
13. Florida
14. Ole Miss
Arkansas opens the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 17, at home against Arkansas State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the match will be streamed on SEC Network+.