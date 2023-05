Argenal earns first head coaching gig with Cal State San Bernardino.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas assistant men's basketball coach Gus Argenal has been named the head coach at Cal State San Bernardino. It's Argenal first head coaching gig after being an assistant for the last 19 years.

Argenal worked under Eric Musselman at Nevada and was with Arkansas for the last two seasons.

He was a part of a coaching staff that brought the Razorbacks to the Elite 8 and Sweet 16 the previous two seasons. Musselman now has a vacant spot on his bench.