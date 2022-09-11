Fall received his first offer from Minnesota when he was in the eighth grade and had over 30 offers by the time of his commitments.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Baye Fall to our program,” Musselman said. “Baye has been a top priority for our coaching staff since the beginning of our tenure at Arkansas. He plays with contagious energy and is an excellent two-way player who can affect the game on both offen­se and defense. Baye fits our NBA/Arkansas mold with his versatility and being a positionless basketball player. We believe the pairing of Baye Fall with Layden Blocker can give Arkansas one of the most exciting freshman duos in the entire country next season.”