FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas basketball program landed yet another five-star talent on Tuesday, when Baye Fall committed to the Razorbacks.
Ball is a center out of Denver and is currently enrolled at Accelerated Prep. Fall chose the Hogs over Auburn, Seton Hall and Rutgers.
Fall, who 6-11, 217, is currently ranked 20th in ESPN's top 100. He averaged 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds his junior season.
Fall received his first offer from Minnesota when he was in the eighth grade and had over 30 offers by the time of his commitments.
“We are extremely excited about the addition of Baye Fall to our program,” Musselman said. “Baye has been a top priority for our coaching staff since the beginning of our tenure at Arkansas. He plays with contagious energy and is an excellent two-way player who can affect the game on both offense and defense. Baye fits our NBA/Arkansas mold with his versatility and being a positionless basketball player. We believe the pairing of Baye Fall with Layden Blocker can give Arkansas one of the most exciting freshman duos in the entire country next season.”
Baye Fall
6-10, 210, F/C
Dakar, Senegal || Accelerated Schools (Denver, Colo.)
Rivals 5 Star 11 overall 2 C --
On3 Consensus 5 Star 12 overall 3 C 1 Colorado
On3 5 Star 14 overall 3 C 1 Colorado
247SportsComposite 5 Star 14 overall 3 C 1 Colorado
247Sports 5 Star 16 overall 3 C 1 Colorado
ESPN 5 Star 20 overall 3 C 1 Colorado