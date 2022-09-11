x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorbacks

Hogs land 5-Star commit, Baye Fall

5-Star from Denver commits to Hogs for class of 2023

More Videos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas basketball program landed yet another five-star talent on Tuesday, when Baye Fall committed to the Razorbacks. 

Ball is a center out of Denver and is currently enrolled at Accelerated Prep. Fall chose the Hogs over Auburn, Seton Hall and Rutgers.

Fall, who 6-11, 217, is currently ranked 20th in ESPN's top 100. He averaged 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds his junior season.

Fall received his first offer from Minnesota when he was in the eighth grade and had over 30 offers by the time of his commitments. 

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Baye Fall to our program,” Musselman said. “Baye has been a top priority for our coaching staff since the beginning of our tenure at Arkansas. He plays with contagious energy and is an excellent two-way player who can affect the game on both offen­se and defense. Baye fits our NBA/Arkansas mold with his versatility and being a positionless basketball player. We believe the pairing of Baye Fall with Layden Blocker can give Arkansas one of the most exciting freshman duos in the entire country next season.”

 Baye Fall
6-10, 210, F/C
Dakar, Senegal || Accelerated Schools (Denver, Colo.)

Rivals                                                     5 Star                    11 overall            2 C          --

On3 Consensus                                 5 Star                    12 overall            3 C          1 Colorado

On3                                                        5 Star                    14 overall            3 C          1 Colorado

247SportsComposite                      5 Star                    14 overall            3 C          1 Colorado

247Sports                                            5 Star                    16 overall            3 C          1 Colorado

ESPN                                                      5 Star                    20 overall            3 C          1 Colorado

RELATED: Barnum's 27-point effort leads Razorbacks to 79-70 win over Tulsa

RELATED: Hogs fall to #7 LSU; the Boot returns to Baton Rouge

Before You Leave, Check This Out