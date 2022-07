Davion Dozier becomes the latest Razorback football commit for the class of 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three star wide receiver Davion Dozier announced his commitment to Arkansas on Wednesday. Dozier is the Hogs 23rd commitment for the class of 2023.

The Alabama native caught 51 passes for over 800 yards in his junior season. Dozier chose the Razorbacks over Tennessee, South Carolina, Duke and Maryland.