x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorbacks

Hogs improve to 2-0 with dominant win over Oregon

#10 Arkansas takes down the Ducks 4-0 and has outscored its opponents 10-0 through two games.

More Videos

The #10 Arkansas soccer team improved to 2-0 on Thursday night win a 4-0 win over Oregon. The Hogs have outscored their opponents 10-0 through two games this season.

The Razorbacks would strike just three minutes into the contest when Morgan White buried her first goal with the team. White had two goals in the win. The Hogs would add three more in the half including the first career goal for freshman Emma Johns.

Arkansas is back in action on Sunday afternoon when the Hogs travel to South Bend to take on #2 Notre Dame. 

2:03 - Morgan White

17:23 - Sophia Aragon

19:49 - Morgan White

43:17 - Emma Johns 

RELATED: Hogs trounce Arkansas State in season opening win

RELATED: Hogs No. 1 in SEC Preseason Coaches Poll

Before You Leave, Check This Out