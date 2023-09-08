Hogs improve to 2-0 with dominant win over Oregon

The #10 Arkansas soccer team improved to 2-0 on Thursday night win a 4-0 win over Oregon. The Hogs have outscored their opponents 10-0 through two games this season.

The Razorbacks would strike just three minutes into the contest when Morgan White buried her first goal with the team. White had two goals in the win. The Hogs would add three more in the half including the first career goal for freshman Emma Johns.