Hogs hook the horns; upset #15 Texas

Arkansas gives Texas a taste of SEC football with blowout victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a meeting of old Southwest Conference rivals, Arkansas upset #15 Texas 40-21. It was the Longhorns first game against an SEC opponent since they announced a move to the conference set for 2025.

It was the Hogs second straight win over the Longhorns.

The Arkansas defense kept the Longhorns without a first down on their first two drives of the game. Grant Morgan recorded his first sack of the season.

Bobby Portis, Jerry Jones and Bobby Bones were all in the house for this one.

Big time hog call from our guy @BPortistime pic.twitter.com/zFUwfU9Wnc — Arkansas Razorback Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) September 11, 2021

On the Hogs third drive of the game, KJ Jefferson dominated with his legs but the Razorback offense stalled in the redzone. A twelve play 57 yard drive would end with a 24 yard Cam Little field goal.

Arkansas would have a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. To begin the second, Texas would miss a 52 yard field goal early in the second to keep Arkansas out in front.

The Hogs would quickly down the field and Dominque Johnson would run in a five yard score. Arkansas had a 10-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter.

He was not going to be denied. pic.twitter.com/BhltL18AJz — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 11, 2021

Texas would go three and out on its next drive and Arkansas would block the punt. The Hogs would begin the drive on the Longhorns 14 yard line, but the Razorback would settle for a field goal.

Little would hit his third field goal of the night with 3:00 to play in the first half. The 44 yarder gave Arkansas a 16-0 lead over Texas at halftime.

Still a lot of football left in this one. pic.twitter.com/hxCtVwWVTb — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 12, 2021

The Longhorns would strike first out of the break. After a KJ Jefferson interception, Bijan Powell would punch it in to cut the Arkansas lead to 16-7.

Arkansas would answer right away. A 1:56, six play, 81 yard drive would be topped off by a Trelon Smith touchdown. His second of the season restored the 16 point lead.

After another Little field goal, Rocket Sanders would score the first touchdown of his collegiate career. Arkansas took a 33-7 lead over Texas.