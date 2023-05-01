Hogs hand #3 Tennessee its first series loss of the season

Hannah Camenzind and Rylin Hedgecock lead the charge as Arkansas takes the rubber game with the Vols.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is the first team to win a series with #3 Tennessee this season after beating the Volunteers 2-0 on Monday night.

For the second time in the series Hannah Camenzind dominated Tennessee in the circle. The freshman threw 5.2 of shutout ball.

Chenice Delce would inherit two runners in scoring position with two outs in the sixth and proceed to get the inning ending strikeout. Delce would finish the game in the seventh.

CHENISE FREAKIN' DELCE pic.twitter.com/odtDEBYvB4 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 2, 2023

The only runs of the game came courtesy of a Rylin Hedgecock two run home in the fourth. Hedgecock's 20th of the season moves her into second in the country for home runs.

HOME RUN #20 FOR RYLIN HEDGECOCK! pic.twitter.com/zWNxAxcKek — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 2, 2023

The win moves the Razorbacks to 13-8 in SEC play and into a tie with Auburn for first place in the SEC West.

Arkansas will wrap up the regular season on the road at Missouri starting on Friday night.

Related Articles Arkansas football picks up linebacker transfer from Cincinnati