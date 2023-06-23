Hogs fill final roster spot with Chandler Lawson from Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday former Memphis forward Chandler Lawson announced he is joining the Arkansas basketball team for his final season of eligibility. Lawson will fill the final scholarship spot on the 2023-2024 roster.

“This is my last year and I want to go out within a bang and I feel like this is the perfect school for me to have fun,” Lawson said of Arkansas.“I just want to have fun at the end of the year and plus it’s a winning program and I’m part of a winning culture and I’ll make sure I make an impact towards this progam."