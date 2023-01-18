Hogs fall to Mizzou; losing streak goes to four

Hogs drop to 1-5 in SEC play after blowing ten point second half lead.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fell to Missouri, 80-76 on Wednesday night, the losing streak is now at four. The Hogs are still without a road win this season and sit just 1-5 in SEC play.

The Razorbacks led by as many as ten points in the second half.

Eric Musselman preached a better defensive effort after the loss to Vanderbilt and his team delivered early. The Hogs started the game on a 7-0 run, holding Missouri without a point for the first five minutes.

The Razorbacks struggled to hold onto the ball in the opening frame. 14 first half turnovers allowed Missouri to get back into the game.

There were 25 combined foul calls in the first half and Arkansas took advantage going 11-12 from the free throw line.

There were twelve lead changes in the first half but a Devo Davis three in the closing seconds of the half gave Arkansas a 35-34 lead at the break.

Devo grabs us the lead juuuuuust as halftime hits pic.twitter.com/p0ewi8dqnG — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 19, 2023

Missouri would start the second half on a 9-2 run forcing an early timeout from Musselman. It was gut check time for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas would find its way back and an Anthony Black put the Hogs back in front, 49-48 with 12:21 to play.

The Hogs were having their way in the paint, doubling up Mizzou in total rebounds. The Razorbacks led by as many as ten in the second-half but the Tigers would come all the way back to tie the game with 1:30 remaining.

Davis, Makhi Mitchell, Kamani Johnson and Walsh would all foul out in the game.

Missouri was able to seal the game at the free throw line thanks to more costly turnovers from Arkansas.

Davis led the Hogs with 18 points and eight rebounds. Four Razorbacks were in double-figures with Walsh putting up twelve points.

Arkansas returns to Fayetteville to host Ole Miss on Saturday at 11 a.m.

