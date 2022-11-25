Hogs fall to Missouri; finish regular season 6-6

Arkansas drops the Battle Line Rivalry and falls to 0-3 in trophy games.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Battle Line Trophy is returning to Missouri after the Hogs fell to the Tigers on Black Friday. The Razorbacks finish the regular season 6-6 and will find out their bowl destination a week from Sunday.

The Hogs remain winless in Missouri over the last 78 years and have never won a game at Faurot Field.

The Hogs went three and out to begin the game and Missouri would put three on the board on its first series.

The Arkansas offense would figure things out on a the second going 75-yard on just nine plays, capped off by a four yard KJ Jefferson touchdown run.

Walk in the park pic.twitter.com/aLfeJzA261 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 25, 2022

Missouri would punch right back. The Tigers went right into the redzone thanks to two long play by Dominic Lovett. Cody Shrader ran for a two-yard score to once again give the Tigers a three point lead.

Mizzou put together 91 yards of offense in the first quarter and was driving again with a 10-7 lead to begin the second quarter.

On the first place of quarter number two Brady Cook would go untouched into the endzone on a 9-yard touchdown. Mizzou had a 17-7 lead. The Tigers had points on all three drives to open the game.

KJ Jefferson and Matt Landers would get Arkansas back within three. After Jefferson used his legs to get the Hogs into the redzone, he found Landers for a 27-yard touchdown. Landers eighth of the season was his third in the last two games.

He said GIMMIE DAT pic.twitter.com/4i7OdAr53A — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 25, 2022

Jefferson would throw his second touchdown of the game, this time to Rocket Sanders right before halftime. Arkansas took a 21-20 lead into the break.

Leading at the halfway point pic.twitter.com/zkX4hRRZyO — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 25, 2022

Missouri would open the second half with the ball and regain the lead. Cook found freshman Luther Burden for the score and the Tigers led 26-21 after a failed two-point conversion.

The Tigers would get the ball right back after a Jefferson interception. Mizzou would turn the turnover into another Harrison Mevis field goal to extend the lead to 29-21. The Hogs would tack on a field goal of their own to get the deficit to five heading into the fourth quarter.

Related Articles 2nd half comeback propels Hogs over #17 San Diego State in overtime