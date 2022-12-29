Hogs fall to #9 LSU in SEC opener

Arkansas drops third straight game with conference opening loss to Tigers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the first game of SEC play, the #24 Arkansas women's basketball team fell to #9 LSU 69-45. It's the Hogs third straight loss going to 13-3 and 0-1 in conference.

The Razorbacks three game winning streak over the Tigers was snapped with the loss. The two teams will meet again in Baton Rouge on January 19th.

The Hogs trailed by thirteen points at halftime and were outrebounded by LSU, 38-19. Samara Spencer led Arkansas with nine points at the half.

The second frame would not go much better for the Razorbacks. Despite 17 points from Spencer and ten from Makayla Daniels, the Hogs were outscored 31-20 in the second half.

Arkansas shot just 28% from the field and were outrebounded by 32.

Arkansas now hits the road to battle Kentucky on Sunday at 1 p.m.

