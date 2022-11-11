Hogs fall to #7 LSU; the Boot returns to Baton Rouge

Arkansas loses to the Tigers for the 6th time in last 7 games.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the sixth time in the last seven meetings the Battle of the Boot would go to LSU. The #7 Tigers came into Fayetteville and knocked off Arkansas, 13-10 handing the Hogs their second straight loss.

Arkansas falls to 5-5 and 2-4 in SEC play. The Razorbacks remain one win shy of bowl eligibility with two remaining games against #7 Ole Miss and Missouri.

KJ Jefferson would not make the start with a bruise in his clavicle, missing his second game of the season.

With the LSU offense driving down the field to start the game, Latavious Brini came away with his first interception as a Razorback.

PLAYING THE HOT CORNER pic.twitter.com/NFaTlWHDjr — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 12, 2022

Later in the first the Hogs offense would take advantage of good starting field position and Cam Little kicked a 26-yard field goal for the first points of the game.

After the field goal the Hogs would immediately force a fumble and takeover deep into Tigers territory. Arkansas would turn the ball over on downs after Hornsby was sacked on 4th and goal at the LSU three yard line.

The Razorbacks led 3-0 after one quarter of play.

On the Hogs first drive of the second frame, Hornsby fumbled and the Tigers offense took over deep in Arkansas territory. An Eric Gregory sack on third down would force and LSU field goal to tie the game at three.

Our fourth sack of the day pic.twitter.com/6QqjYBCiFp — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 12, 2022

The Arkansas team would register its sixth sack of the half on the next LSU drive but the Tigers tacked on another field goal and took a 6-3 lead into halftime.

Halfway though the third, with LSU still leading by three, Arkansas had another failed fourth time conversion. The Tigers were set up with prime field position and would turn it into the first touchdown of the game.

Sam Pittman would make the move to Cade Fortin and on his second drive he put together a ten play, 94-yard drive that would end with a 40-yard Matt Landers touchdown catch. With 13:14 remaining in the game, the Hogs trailed 13-10.

FORTNITE MOVES pic.twitter.com/UMgvdNfqJx — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 12, 2022

Arkansas would get the ball back with 1:35 and no timeouts, trailing by three. Fortin would fumble and LSU recovered to end the game.