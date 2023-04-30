Hogs Even Series With 6th Inning Magic On Senior Day

Cylie Halvorson and Kristina Foreman hit back-to-back home runs in the 6th to lift No. 12 Arkansas to a 6-4 win over No. 3 Tennessee.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 12 Arkansas (36-14) utilized three home runs and some sixth inning magic to power past No. 3 Tennessee (39-6), 6-4, Sunday afternoon at Bogle Park to even the series. It’s Arkansas’ 11th ranked victory of the season.

The last time Arkansas beat a top-three ranked opponent was on April 10, 2021, vs. No. 3 Alabama at Bogle Park.

In a prolific outing, freshman LHP Hannah Camenzind spun 3.0 scoreless innings and restrained the Lady Vols to one run on three hits. In 4.0 total innings pitched, Camenzind struck out one and worked around a walk.

Redshirt senior RHP Chenise Delce (19-6) earned the win after taking over in the top of the fifth. Delce twirled the final three frames, controlling Tennessee to three runs on four hits. Delce struck out one and only allowed one walk.

Fifth-year senior Kristina Foreman, junior Cylie Halvorson and sophomore Kacie Hoffmann each tanked a home run for the Hogs.

It was a scoreless ballgame until the bottom of the second when Kacie Hoffmann parked a two-out, two-run home run to left center to put the Hogs in front 2-0.

Tennessee evened it at 2-2 in the top of the fifth on a two-RBI double.

A four-run bottom of the sixth for Arkansas was the difference-maker.

It all began with a leadoff double by Raigan Kramer. With one out, Hannah Gammill walked to put two on for the Razorbacks. In a full count, Cylie Halvorson barreled a three-run shot to center to put Arkansas in front 5-2.

In back-to-back fashion, Kristina Foreman mashed a solo home run to give Arkansas a 6-2 advantage.

Tennessee was able to scrap together two runs on a pair of sacrifice flies in the top of the seventh, but its comeback bid felt short as Chenise Delce forced a groundout to first to secure the victory.

Foreman paced Arkansas with two hits, finishing 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a solo home run. Halvorson drove in a team-high three runs on her home run in the sixth. Hoffmann drove in two runs on her home run in the second. Senior Tymber Riley, sophomore Raigan Kramer and freshman Reagan Johnson registered a hit each.

The Razorbacks hit .333 with two outs while limiting Tennessee to a .222 average with two down.