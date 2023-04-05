Hogs eliminated from NCAA Tournament with loss to Oregon

Arkansas fails to make the Super Regional round for the first time in three years.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas softball team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday after a 14-4 run-rule loss to Oregon. It's the first time in three years the Razorbacks haven't made it to the Super Regional round.

The Hogs were tasked with beating Oregon twice on Sunday in the Regional final but the Ducks took the first game to end it.

Arkansas would break the ice with a Rylin Hedgecock sacrifice fly in the first, but Oregon would respond with four of its own. KK Humphrey's hit a three run home run off Chenice Delce to give the Ducks a 4-1 lead.

In the third Hannah Gammill would tie the game with a three run homer of her own. The Hogs and Ducks were tied at four after three innings of play.

Oregon would regain the lead in bottom of the fourth with an RBI single off Callie Turner. Ariel Carlson would then break the game open with a two run homer off Turner in the fifth.

NO DOUBT ABOUT IT! 🔥🔥🔥@_ariel_carlson's 6th hit of the Regional is a 2-run shot over the berm in left field.



B5 | Ducks 7, Arkansas 4



💻 ESPN+ https://t.co/jriBmlO8jp#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/IhOWPsXlMe — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) May 21, 2023