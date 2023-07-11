Hogs set to play in Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women’s basketball team will play in the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off over Thanksgiving, as announced on Tuesday. The second annual event is set for Thursday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Nov. 25 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida.

Arkansas will play in the Shell Division, which features a traditional bracket format with Boston College, Marquette and Wisconsin. The Hogs will square off against Wisconsin on Friday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. CT and will play either Marquette or Boston College in the winner or consolation bracket on Nov. 25. The Shell Division third-place game is set for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff and the championship game will follow at 6 p.m.