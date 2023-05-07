Hogs Earn No. 4 Seed at SEC Tournament

Arkansas will have a bye until Thursday's quarterfinal round as it hosts the tournament at Bogle Park.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorback softball team (38-16, 14-10 SEC) has earned the No. 4 seed at the 2023 SEC Tournament.

Receiving a double-bye, Arkansas will play in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. CT Thursday, May 11, at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks will take on the winner between No. 5 Alabama and No. 12 Mississippi State/No. 13 Missouri. The game will air on SEC Network with Jessica Mendoza, Beth Mowins and Michele Smith on the call.

Arkansas won its first SEC Tournament Championship in 2022, defeating the Missouri Tigers, 4-0, in Gainesville, Fla.