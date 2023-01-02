Hogs down Kentucky for fifth straight SEC win

Arkansas rolls into Rupp Arena and wins third straight over the Wildcats

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the third straight meeting Arkansas took down Kentucky. The Hogs went into Rupp and downed the Wildcats for their fifth consecutive SEC win.

The Razorbacks swept their two game road trip and have won two straight games in Lexington. With the win Arkansas is over .500 (6-5) in SEC play for the first time this season.

Kentucky was without guard Sahvir Wheeler, who leads the SEC in assists. Wheeler was a last minute scratch.

It was a back and forth first half that featured eleven lead changes and neither team led by more than six points.

Arkansas took a 41-40 lead into halftime after shooting 54% from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc. Devo Davis led the way with nine points and five Razorbacks had 7 points or more.

Kentucky's Cason Wallace led all scorers with eleven points in the opening frame. John Calipari would receive a technical foul in the final minute.

Arkansas came out of the locker room and opened up its largest lead of the game. Back-to-back Anthony Black dunks put the Hogs ahead by seven.

The Razorback defense was showing why they are top 20 in the country. Arkansas was up to 13 points off Wildcat turnovers and led by six with 13 minutes to play.

Move the ball and good things happen pic.twitter.com/LvB2Vkjag0 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 8, 2023

The Hogs would push that lead to double-digits and were shooting 60% from the field. Black was up to a game high 17 points, with Ricky Council pouring in 14.

Kentucky would get no closer. Wildcat star Oscar Tshiebwe was held to just seven points and seven rebounds.

Arkansas finished with four players in double-figures shooting.

The Razorbacks earned their second quad one win of the season. Black finished with a game high 16 points.

Arkansas is back at Bud Walton Arena Saturday night at 5 p.m. to take on Mississippi State.