Hogs dominate #9 Alabama in SEC home opener

Arkansas takes down the Tide 4-0 in front of record crowd at Razorback field.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Arkansas soccer dominated #9 Alabama, 5-0 in its SEC home opener on Thursday night. With the win the Hogs improve to 2-0 in conference play.

Arkansas fans set a new attendance record of 3,660 at Razorback field in the win.

The Razorback offense was excellent from the opening kickoff, striking for two goals in the opening seven minutes of the match. Bea Franklin and Avery Wren combined to get Arkansas on top early.

Anna Podojil would add another to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead going into halftime. Morgan White would add a fourth and fifth Arkansas goal soon after the intermission to put the nail in the coffin.

Phoebe Carver made her first start of the season in net and finished with a clean sheet.