Hogs dominate Western Carolina in season opener

Arkansas leaves Little Rock with a 56-13 win over the Catamounts to begin 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team went into War Memorial Stadium and dominated Western Carolina, 56-10 to begin the 2023 season. With the win the Hogs move to 153-66 all-time when playing in Little Rock.

It took Arkansas all of two plays to score a touchdown on its first drive of the season. Luke Hasz made his first collegiate catch and on the next play KJ Jefferson connected with Jaedon Wilson on a screen for a 65-yard score.

Wilson ran so fast to the endzone there was no sound pic.twitter.com/Ml3ThwGXpf — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 2, 2023

Rocket Sanders would punch in his first touchdown of 2023 on the next Arkansas drive. Isaiah Sategna and Issac TeSlaa made their first catches of the year during the possession.

The Arkansas defense didn't allowed a first down on Western Carolina's first four possessions. After a Hudson Clark interception, Jefferson found TeSlaa for a 31-yard score. The Razorbacks had a 21-3 lead after the first quarter.

Turnover to Touchdown for the Hogs pic.twitter.com/ldciPZkf8K — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 2, 2023

After the lead the team in interceptions in 2022, Dwight McGlothern would start this second year with the Hogs with a pick. The offense would turn the turnover into seven points with Jefferson adding his first rushing touchdown of the season. The Razorbacks had a 28-3 lead with halftime approaching.

The Arkansas defense would force a third turnover and right before the break Sanders added his second touchdown run of the day. The Hogs took a 35-3 lead into halftime would cruise the rest of the way.