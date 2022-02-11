Hogs dominate UAPB in season opener

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Arkansas women's basketball team started the season on Monday night with a dominant, 70-50 win over UAPB. It was the first time any Razorback team opened the season on the road at an HBCU.
Erynn Barnum led the Hogs with 15 points and poured in a double-double. Reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, Samara Spencer, had 15 points in the win.
The Hogs led the whole game shooting over 40% from beyond the arc. Arkansas will return to Fayetteville for the team's home opener on Friday morning at 10 a.m. against UCA.